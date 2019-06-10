ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $22,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group set a $45.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

Shares of ABM opened at $39.36 on Monday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $263,576.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 8,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $328,687.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,009.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,677 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

