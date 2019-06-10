Absolute (ABS) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Absolute has a market capitalization of $54,808.00 and approximately $3,509.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Absolute has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.01882895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00075982 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00346367 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011969 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 12,517,338 coins and its circulating supply is 11,985,262 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

