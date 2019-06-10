AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0034

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. AC3 has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

