Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 459,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 288,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 36,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.51 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $243.16 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

