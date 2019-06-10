Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.93. 140,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,593. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 25.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 1,352.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

