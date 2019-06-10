Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

XLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $39.68 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.26 and a quick ratio of 19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $332,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,959. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $68,379,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 435,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 383,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,420,000 after purchasing an additional 368,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

