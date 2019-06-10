Aegeus (AEG) Market Cap Reaches $82,397.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Aegeus has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Aegeus has a market cap of $82,397.00 and $4,546.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aegeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00403267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.02389109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00156453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000830 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 37,123,849 coins and its circulating supply is 32,244,355 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io.

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aegeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aegeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.