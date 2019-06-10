aelf Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Bancor Network, DDEX and BigONE. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $101.88 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00401273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02408969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00154231 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,330,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, ABCC, Gate.io, Allbit, Koinex, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Tokenomy, BCEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, AirSwap and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

