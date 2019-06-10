Aeron Price Reaches $0.48 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006064 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, Kucoin, IDEX and Bit-Z. Aeron has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $3.39 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,530,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

