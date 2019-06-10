Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aircastle by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 609,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aircastle by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 239,909 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aircastle by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYR opened at $20.20 on Monday. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Aircastle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aircastle in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

