Ajo LP Purchases New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,355,000 after buying an additional 123,662 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

ATGE opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $127,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/ajo-lp-purchases-new-stake-in-adtalem-global-education-inc-nyseatge.html.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.