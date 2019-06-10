AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $654,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 73.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 56,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 209,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 125,537 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,740,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,409,000 after purchasing an additional 502,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.78 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $205,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

