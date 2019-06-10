AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

LPT stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-invests-606000-in-liberty-property-trust-nyselpt.html.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.