Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 88,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,455,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,887,438.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,876.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,575 shares of company stock worth $12,472,125. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

RSG opened at $86.79 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

