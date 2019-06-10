Altman Advisors Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $287.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

