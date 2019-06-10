Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,960.00 to $2,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,196.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,804.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $888.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,737. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

