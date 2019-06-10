American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 14.9% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,416,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $2,323,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,459.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,887 shares of company stock worth $53,628,113. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.82.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $212.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $136.03 and a twelve month high of $214.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

