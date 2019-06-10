American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Cut by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,249 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 298,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,174,000 after acquiring an additional 58,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.82.

American Tower stock opened at $212.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $136.03 and a 12 month high of $214.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,887 shares of company stock worth $53,628,113. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

