Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases Shares of 28,857 Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,857 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 358.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 188.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 137,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

