AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 127,865 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark set a $66.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti set a $73.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of AMN opened at $51.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 29,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,488,712.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,083 shares of company stock worth $3,658,699 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/amn-healthcare-services-inc-nyseamn-shares-sold-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.