Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 95,167 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 82.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $234.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $7,250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $7,886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,224.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,968 shares of company stock worth $52,646,989. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $195.54 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

