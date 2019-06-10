Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.03 Million

Analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $462.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.60 million and the highest is $470.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.72 million. Covanta had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Covanta in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $784,382.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,500 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.