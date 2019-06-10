Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $133.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/20/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was given a new $219.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2019 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.40. 2,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,316. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Emory University raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

