Analysts Set Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Target Price at $21.50

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PDM opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.40.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.
