Analyzing OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) & Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million 0.94 -$134.83 million ($0.86) -2.91 OneSmart International Edun Gr $419.14 million 3.16 $36.00 million ($1.02) -7.97

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group. OneSmart International Edun Gr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlands Online Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Online Education Group -37.32% N/A -21.44% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSmart International Edun Gr has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunlands Online Education Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Online Education Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 1 1 0 2.50

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 91.88%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

