ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Holdings Lifted by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,886,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,312 shares during the period. ANGI Homeservices makes up 7.0% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $75,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,028,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,297,000 after buying an additional 3,497,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 66.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,635,000 after buying an additional 1,983,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,022,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 719,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 461,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,813. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $174,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $112,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

