Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 963,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 170,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 170,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 245,514.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

