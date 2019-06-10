Atika Capital Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up 1.8% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2,331.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,230,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $32.49 on Monday. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Times news, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $336,065.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,542,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,247 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,144.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Cannonball Research raised shares of New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

