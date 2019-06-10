Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,856,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,002% from the previous session’s volume of 531,230 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlas Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 125,360 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 845,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Atlas Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

