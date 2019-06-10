AudioCoin (ADC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $376,661.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 27% against the dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008680 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012497 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00194167 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009102 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00122938 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006755 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 971,403,529 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.