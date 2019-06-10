Augur (REP) Market Cap Reaches $208.94 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.99 or 0.00238970 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bitbns and Livecoin. Augur has a total market cap of $208.94 million and $16.37 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00400760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.02394722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Bitsane, ChaoEX, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Mercatox, DragonEX, Kraken, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Liqui, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Crex24, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Binance, Bitbns, AirSwap and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

