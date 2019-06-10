Autonio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,557.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $571,624.00 and $8,557.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00401012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.02386313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00154161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,944,750 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

