Avast (LON:AVST) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 381 ($4.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

AVST stock opened at GBX 313.20 ($4.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

