Ballast Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

WFC opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ballast Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/ballast-inc-has-342000-stake-in-wells-fargo-co-nysewfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.