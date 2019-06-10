Banc Funds Co. LLC Boosts Position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Monique Berke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMBK opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.53. SmartFinancial Inc has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

