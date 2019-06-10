Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,635 Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 211.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rev Group to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

NYSE REVG opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $762.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Rev Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/bank-of-montreal-can-buys-2635-shares-of-rev-group-inc-nyserevg.html.

Rev Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.