Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,128,139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,675,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,128,139 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,702,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,081,092 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $132.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

