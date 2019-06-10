Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.81).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Barclays news, insider Crawford S. Gillies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 151.90 ($1.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.45 ($2.63).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

