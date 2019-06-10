Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.25

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.25 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 74.75 ($0.98), with a volume of 118406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.75 ($0.95).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 million and a PE ratio of 74.75.

In other news, insider Anthony Spencer bought 554,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £349,576.92 ($456,784.16).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

