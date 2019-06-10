Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,870 ($50.57) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,642 ($47.59).

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($36.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

