Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRT3. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sartorius has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €130.94 ($152.26).

Sartorius stock opened at €174.80 ($203.26) on Thursday. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

