Bernadette M. Sohler Sells 406 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $24,380.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $975.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

