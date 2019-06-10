Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Trading Up 6.3%

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 997,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 818,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BITA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.34 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

