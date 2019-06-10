Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Trading Up 6.3%

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 997,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 818,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BITA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.34 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
