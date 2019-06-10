BitCoen Trading Down 6% This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market cap of $28,407.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.02313361 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

