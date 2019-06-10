Bitcoin Atom Price Down 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $540.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

