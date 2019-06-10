BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $415,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,615,129 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 513.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

