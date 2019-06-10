BlackRock Inc. Has $5.82 Billion Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,165,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 337,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $5,819,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

