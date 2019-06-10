BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0036

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $175,255.00 and $99.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014216 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 175% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 49,330,156 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.