BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,285 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 62,850.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $177,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.51 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.16 million for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 38.85%.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

