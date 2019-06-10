BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,799 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 5,803.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 250,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 194.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the period. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $666.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.88. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $164,017.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $26,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $351,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-buys-1799-shares-of-quanterix-corp-nasdaqqtrx.html.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.